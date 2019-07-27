Getting rid of Trump before next year's election would take two steps. First, the House of Representatives would need to "impeach" him. Second, the Senate would need to "convict" him. We all know the Senate would not do that because right-wing Republicans, especially Mitch McConnell, control it. However, if the House impreached Trump, that action need not be forwarded to the Senate.
At that point Trump would have been impeached for "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors" (Section 2, Article 4, of the U.S. Constitution) but, yes, sadly, would still be in office. However, perhaps that would be enough going into the 2020 election. He would then bear a well-deserved large scarlet "I" letter.
Defeating Trump next year is of overwhelming importance to eliminating the corruption and swamp he has created and building a positive future for the United States. Being an impeached oval-office occupant could be a powerful reason to help elect the Democratic candidate, whoever that is, President.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
