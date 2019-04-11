Re: the March 31 article "Recycling programs cover up Tucson's waste problem."
I appreciate Mr. Steller's column and generally find myself in agreement with him. Mr. Steller's column regarding Gov. Ducey flip flopping in D.C. was spot on. While never good in my opinion, Ducey’s credibility has been severely damaged by his recent behavior. Like everyone though, sometimes Mr. Steller gets it wrong. His perspective on reducing waste and recycling was on the right track but left out a key issue. The rise of Internet commerce has exponentially increased the amount of packaging consumers are discarding. This problem is far worse than the household paper we use. So I agree with Mr. Steller that we should greatly reduce the amount we consume and recycle what we can. Where we buy our goods potentially matters just as much as what we are consuming or it’s packaging. When possible, we should always shop local over internet commerce.
Carol Brown
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.