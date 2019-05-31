Re: the May 10 article "Abortion bans are attack on churchstate separation."
Rachel Laser claims that President Trump is purely advancing his agenda by pandering to his white-evangelical voter base in his support of the recent monumental abortion law changes in some states. It has become all too typical of the left press to broad-brush conservative viewpoints as being synonymous with "white evangelicals". Truthfully, it is the OLD TESTAMENT that is clearer about God knowing you before you were formed in your mother's womb, thus being a fundamental tenet of the entirety of all Judeo-Christian religions. Furthermore, Islam, Buddhism, and particularly Hinduism strongly discourage abortion. In essence, you are left with a vocal minority in favor of abortion. But in keeping with the leftist-press narrative, it is just all too convenient to label with white evangelical, nationalist, supremacist, et al to influence public opinion. Shameful.
Wayne Penazek
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.