To my fellow working-class folks who continue to believe that Trump gives a flying fandango about you: it’s time to get your head out of the sand and admit that your hopes and dreams for jobs and/or increase in minimum wage will never happen. Isn’t it true that if that pathological liar cared about us he has had plenty of time to bring his many, many outsourced jobs to the USA? Has he? No! Remember the tax break he promised us but instead gave it to his filthy rich buddies? Remember he called us “My people, the undereducated”. He thinks and sincerely believes we are fools who can be easily manipulated, and our continued support proves him right every day. It’s time to think! Think for your sake and the health and well being of your families.
Ronna James
East side
