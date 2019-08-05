Re: the July 29 article “Embracing Obama health law could cause trouble for Biden.”
The article mentions the oft-repeated statement “If you like your health care plan or your employer-based plan you can keep it,” which has been characterized as a lie.
But it wasn’t a lie. As long as their were no major changes, the Affordable Care Act grandfathered in individual policies sold before March 23, 2010 even if they failed to meet Minimum Essential Coverage as defined by the ACA.
The problem is that while the ACA allowed those policies to continue, it didn’t require insurance companies to continue to offer them. As private businesses those companies have always had the right to discontinue any product, and they did. Those policies went away as a result of individual business decisions, not because they were banned by ObamaCare.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
