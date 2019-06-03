Pretty much saw the narrative in the article title, and your analysis validated my suspicion. I'm solid GOP, but for what it's worth, I don't know a clue about Julian Castro. It isn't always about Race as a deciding factor. I'm Anglo, but my very dearest friend who I love is Hispanic. I love him because he's a fine man--not because he's Hispanic. I live in Arizona heavily inculcated in a Hispanic culture. You lessen your's and the candidate's credibility with resorting to the race card.
Ken Zehm
Oro Valley
