Pretty much saw the narrative in the article title, and your analysis validated my suspicion. I'm solid GOP, but for what it's worth, I don't know a clue about Julian Castro. It isn't always about Race as a deciding factor. I'm Anglo, but my very dearest friend who I love is Hispanic. I love him because he's a fine man--not because he's Hispanic. I live in Arizona heavily inculcated in a Hispanic culture. You lessen your's and the candidate's credibility with resorting to the race card.

Ken Zehm

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

