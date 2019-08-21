In the gun control discussion it is easy to fathom the truth. If weapons of war were banned , there would still

be shooters using guns that would kill fewer people per minute. That would be better! So then the shooter

should be perceived as the problem who could always find some kind of gun to use. But it should be harder to

find or purchase and restrictions in licensing etc. should be placed on people themselves. That would be better!

So both can be true! The answer is easy truth - remove access to guns of war and take care of potential shooters

in the present.

Arthur Smith

South side

