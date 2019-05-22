Re: the May 17 online letter "Nitty-Gritty Abortion talk."
The current abortion "debate" is no debate at all. I don't think anyone on either side thinks murder is OK or that denying women rights is OK. That's because the underlying issue is when human life begins. There is no objective measure of when human life begins. Instead, it is a matter of religious conviction. If your religious belief is that human life begins at conception then all abortion is murder (even in the case of rape or incest). If you believe human life begins at birth then abortion is the mother's choice.
For this reason the Supreme Court made the right decision in saying that the government could not become involved in a pregnancy until the fetus is viable. To rule otherwise would be to insert religious beliefs into the law, something prohibited by the first amendment.
Steven Brown
Midtown
