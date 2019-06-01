This is simply another of Trump's over ten thousand lies. The tariffs will be totally paid by the American consumers.
There are other, informed opinions on the issue of Chinese tariffs. One is here, Wyatt Mingji Lim, Co-Founder at DefensePoliticsAsia.com (2017-present)
The short answer is: China is destined to lose the trade war. The total value of US export to China (2017) is only 130.37 billion dollars, out of a total of 1.547 trillion dollars of US exports. China only represents less than 8.5% of the total export from the USA.
But total import from China into the USA is 505.6 billion dollars, which is 1/3 of the value of total US export.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
