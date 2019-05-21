Save bridges. There are many bridges in this country that are on the borderline of being replaced. Many of these old bridges can be saved. I have talked with a professional bridge designer about strengthening of bridges instead of replacing. And my suggestion to him was doubling up or building a structure underneath the existing bridge. He agreed with what I propose to do. For instance if a bridge has a 12 inch high beam at the bottom of the main structure, a similar beam can be used, to double up and strengthen the existing beam and support structure. On some bridges an additional structure may be required to achieve the desired result. Then, assuming that the structure of the bridge has not been damaged, this strengthening can result in a structure stronger than new. The cost and disruption of repairing instead of replacing is so small it should be done wherever possible. think of all the old buildings that have been rejuvenated and live extended just by shoring up.
Russell Silberschlag
Foothills
