I just saw a video of a United States coast guardsmen jumping on a drug smuggling semi submersible submarine at sea, under way at speed, risking his life and pounding on the hatch until someone opened out. Not only did this take millions of dollars of drugs off of the market, but it showed the best that there is in the men and women who defend our country. I think that all of the people who strongly criticize our armed forces and the coast guard should be forced to watch this. If these critical people still have a objection to the conduct of our country’s defender’s at sea and our borders, I would suggest that they get into the action and physically join in real time, and actual place, the actions that they criticize, and not just pick incidents that serve their personal view.
Russell Silberschlag
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.