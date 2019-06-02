Because he puts out discredited and false information on a daily basis, I have a hard time believing that POTUS did not order, or know about the order, to hide the USS John S McCain and her crew on his trip to Japan. Even worse, POTUS said that whomever gave this order was “well-meaning.” What kind of Commander in Chief needs to be “protected” by his staff in such a manner? What kind of Commander in Chief is not proud of ALL of our great Navy vessels and the outstanding and dedicated crews that serve on them? What kind of Commander in Chief politicalizes our military?
This is just another example of POTUS’s smallness and pettiness. The ship is named after John McCain’s grandfather and father and now represents three generations of McCain’s who served our country with honor, bravery, courage, dignity and sacrifice – traits that POTUS is not capable of grasping or understanding, let alone demonstrate.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.