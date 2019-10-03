Over the last 30 years or so, capitalism has done a job on labor unions. Today, a worker signs an employment contract with arbitration as the vehicle to resolve issues. It prohibits employee's from uniting and hiring a lawyer over grievances and many do not allow the worker to have an advisor/lawyer in the arbitration meeting.....a meeting with the worker, corporate attorney and an HR representative. Sound fair? Today, employee's enjoy their cubicle and the knowledge that they are simply an expense of doing business. Perhaps the union model is old and another structure developed to support work rights, but right now, the power rests with the Corporations and the worker gets the crumbs of capitalism. It's the individual you against the corporation. Want to wonder why workers pay has been stagnant for decades and the minimum wage is under $8.00 an hour?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.