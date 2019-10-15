Ken Smalley midtown. Where, under a rock? I’m getting tired of reminding you Trump actually lost the popular vote by millions. He was elected not by the people but by the antiquated electoral college.
Trump hopefully will be impeached because of his many many many abuses of power. His latest is appeasing a dictator in Turkey. His abrupt misuse of power will likely lead to the deaths of our allies the Kurds. The Kurds who did the heavy lifting of beating back Isis. Now the thousands of Isis fighters will be released. Your great president finds that to be acceptable because they will go to Europe to practice their terrorism and likely the United States too.
Your president finds ways to tear down our country daily. He has no soul. My question is why did impeachment take so long?
Kathy Blanchard
Southwest side
