President Trump has got to go. The Russia investigation led nowhere, there was no conspiracy. Similarly, I am ordinarily of the opinion that, you don't like a first term President, vote him out.
However, Trump has betrayed the Kurds, who fought for us against ISIS. The Turks will kill the Syrian Kurds. The Ukraine, already invaded by, and menaced by, Russia on an ongoing basis, Trump holds up military aid. Not good. Hong Kong democracy? Trump engages in irrelevant mockery of Steve Kerr.
This country's foreign policy is shambolic; our allies wonder, our enemies laugh.
Left in office, Trump can put this country in substantial danger. Republicans likely won't nominate an alternate candidate. An impeachment based upon the Ukraine, plus the clear dangers of his lack of a foreign policy, may rally enough senators to secure a conviction. Then we can clean up this mess.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.