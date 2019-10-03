Re: the October 1 article "International health rankings don't really tell the whole story."

The writer is correct on one issue. He seems to admit that bullet holes are a heath issue, or is there another cause of "our high rates of instantaneous death by murder or accidents" that I am missing. Accidental death by gun shot is not an accident by the way. Gun control is a public health issue. Regulation and research should be no different than any other medical problem.

Though I remember standing in the background with a cop while the trauma team did their thing for a stabbing victim (stab wounds often being imminently more fixable than bullet holes) and one of us remarking that it was nice to see a return to traditional values.

Bob Foster, MD Retired ER doc

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

