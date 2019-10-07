What'll President Pence be like?
Well, we know who he won't be like.
The Donald has finally gone too far. His shabby attempt to "dig up dirt" on the Bidens as an impeachable offense doesn't rest upon proving a "quid pro quo" offered to to a foreign nation. It is his own actions which are the crux of an impeachment case. It's not the fact a whistleblower recognized the evil of the case; it's the fact that Trump waylaid the Congressionally-apportioned military money designated for the Ukraine (unarguable) and then force-fed its President on how much the U. S. had been of financial help, then...……".Oh, by the way, I want a favor" (unarguable).
His thinly-veiled pressure before bringing up his real aim (the "favor") is itself part of the proof of a "High Crime".
Don't be fooled by his Dirty Tweets and coarse mouthings about what is going on - he KNOWS he blew this one.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
