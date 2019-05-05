After reading weekly in the Daily Star letters from ignorant Trump-bashing sheep, who spew their hatred toward the President because they are incapable of discerning fact from fiction, I am compelled to write and defend my President.
If those Trump-hating letter writers actually researched the facts, they would find; the economy is the best it's been since WWII, workers across the nation have more money in their paychecks as a result of the biggest tax cuts in history, the world is safer as North Korea no longer launches nuclear test missile's over Japan and Guam, our military is stronger and our service members are paid more; just to mention a few.
To all you Trump haters, you'd better brace yourself, for Donald J. Trump will be re-elected in 2020 by a landslide. (Mark my words). Who then will writers then turn their hatred towards?
Real adults accept what they cannot change.
Scott Hadley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.