What is President Trump afraid of re his tax returns and the Mueller Report? As recent as a few days ago he was all for releasing the Mueller report and now he is attacking it. Likewise, during the presidential campaign and afterwards, he was all for releasing his tax returns except they were being audited - even though the IRS says they can be released even if they are being audited. Now he has hired a team of lawyers to make sure those tax returns will never be released. One thing about Trump you can absolutely count on, you can't count on him.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.