Re: the April 4 article "Carbon fee and dividend propel us to greener future."
Most of the proposed solutions to climate change will harm the economies of every country in the world.
Their answer to that is "we have to sacrifice for the good of our children and their future." The climate has gone in cycles since the beginning of time, periods of cool, cold, warm or hot. I do not think we can do much to change that.
That being said, it is good for us to minimize things that have a negative effect on our health and the health of the planet. Al Gore, Prince Charles, AOC and others who hypothesize that we are all going to be dead in 10 or 20 yrs are making fools of themselves. They could make more headway trying to logically convince us to change rather than trying to scare us into change.
Jerry Bich
Oro Valley
