I find it very disturbing that there is all this concern over the history of the springs, when people in our country destroy historical monuments. Using history as one reason to protect this water is hipocritical of the anti Trump media and politicians. Is it ok to destroy our history then use our history to attack a politician and his policies? I think not! I am so tired of the games being played by so called media. It is far past time to go back to unbiased reporting of events after checking more than one source. That is what news reporting is! The public is not as stupid as we are thought to be. We see through all the BS.
Denise Hefner
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.