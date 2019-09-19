Re: the September 14 article "2 undergrads held in what's described as racial assault on black UA student."

This is a disgrace. The accused (men over 18 years old) should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There should be no tolerance for this assault, especially a racially motivated one.

I am curious about where these racists are from (home town) before they came to U of A. Obviously, U of A can't police itself. Will the 2 men who were arrested get turned over to proper law enforcement officials?

Mark Holley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

