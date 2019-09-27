All the do is talk about Impeachment. Democrats get off the dime and go to the full Congress and if there are enough Democrat votes, please Impeach President Trump ASAP. Stop all the talk and do it.
You ask why would a Conservative be calling for Impeachment?
Once Congress finishes all their cheap shots and does what they keep talking about, the trial stage begins in the Senate. That means that then all bets are off. The President will defend himself and his legal team will call all the Democrats to testify under OATH. Let's see who would be called to testify; Obama, Pelosi, Schiff, Swalwell, Nadler, Schumer, Comer, Strzok, Page, both Ohrs, Simpson, Brazille, Holder, Lynch, Steele, Hillary, Brennan and Clapper.
All these people would be climbing over each other to point the finger at someone else to avoid prison. Fighting to get immunity from the Department of Justice for their testimony.
Democrats will never Impeach President Trump. Too many of them would end up in jail for lying.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
