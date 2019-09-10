Not even disaster and suffering can stop those who hate this president from spreading their poison. The writer apologizes to the Bahamas for not sending aid, because Trump's building a wall on the southern border. The truth and reality are always the enemies of those who spread these politically driven lies to stir the simple into the hate they wish would grow. Here is the Truth! " Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis lauded the United States for “assisting us with all of our needs”,"Even though our death numbers, we expect they [will] increase, had the United States not come in quickly… our death numbers would be even more." ,Minnis says President Trump promised [more]support during their phone call...."
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.