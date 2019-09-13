Multiple letter writers to the Star declare the end of the world with "Medicare for All". Almost 50 million of us over 65 have Medicare (for all). Except for chronic whiners, most of are happy to have Medicare for All Seniors, as the alternative would largely be no insurance or care. It is important to note American white males have the highest mortality rate among the world's wealthy nations, dying far earlier than 17 other wealthy countries in world. White American women have the second worst mortality. And we pay more for health care than those other countries per capita, yet American white people die sooner. And, Heaven help you if you are an American of color in terms of earlier death and disease. Get the facts from the Institute of Medicine. See http://www.nationalacademies.org/hmd/~/media/Files/Report%20Files/2013/US-Health-International-Perspective/USHealth_Intl_PerspectiveRB.pdf
Dennis Embry
Foothills
