A 2016 study of where incarcerated felons got their guns showed interesting results. Among prisoners who possessed a firearm, for which they were imprisoned, 43% got them off the street.
Among state and federal prisoners, 7% state and 5% federal stole their guns, another 7% state and 5% federal got them at the scene of the crime, and 20% state and 21% federal got them an individual or a non-retail operation.
Among prisoners possessing a gun during an offense, only 0.08% acquired a gun at a gun store. So much for increased background checks being very effective.
Bottom line is 77% of surveyed state criminals got their guns from a burglary or off the street from friends or family, and 74% of federal criminals did likewise.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
