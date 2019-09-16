Re: the September 9 letter "Global warming is real, but untrue beliefs exist."
Mr. DuHamel may be a rock scientist, but he needs to review his chemistry. The oxidized version of carbon in our environment is balanced between carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and carbonates in the oceans and rocks. The total amount of oxidized carbon has been pretty stable for hundreds of millions of years. There is balance. When one goes up, the other goes down. He is right that temperature affects this balance. But he fails to note that both have been going up in recent years. This is not caused by the temperature increase. It is caused by the massive conversion of reduced carbon (coal, oil, natural gas) into oxidized carbon. We have changed the total amount of oxidized carbon in our environment and that has caused the previous balances to change too.
Steven Brown
Midtown
