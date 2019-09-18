Today, professional athlete's are being paid over a million dollars a month to perform while our educators work two jobs to pay their bills. Since the John Birch Society in the 1950's, the word "public" in public education was socialism. For certain, public education has not changed from the classroom style to a modern future based system, but the emphasis today is to get rid of public education....by starving the beast. When President GW Bush signed the executive order to allow public tax money to go to church and private education, education became for profit. Those who can afford a "paid for" education move ahead in our society and those who can't face an education with school teachers making $34,000 a year and buildings going without. So what happens to a society that watches professional athlete's make millions, education turns for-profit and the education of our "public" children is hardly noticed. Perhaps it is the beginning of the end of American admiration throughout the world or worse.
Roger Engels
Northwest side
