It is sad to see the local paper involving itself in the smear of Justice Kavanaugh perpetrated by the New York Times and two writers trying to sell a book. There is zero evidence of any action of his that should be the subject of criticism. The political left is trying to wage war on a Court that it fears may turn more conservative. Instead of trying to appeal to moderate voters, it has decided to wage war on America and its traditions. Sorry to see this.
Michael Kennedy
Foothills
