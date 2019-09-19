Re: the September 15 article "Climate change a facile explanation for migrant surge."
Forget Global Warming and Climate Change as political tools for a moment, the climate "changes" by the day, week, month, year, always has. It's unfortunate that the climate has been so harsh in Central America, but aren't we (USA) providing lots of funding to these countries? Do the people in need receive any of this funding or does it stay with Gov's bigwigs? As Mr. Steller points out, "the causality remains totally unclear", So why give Global Warming / Climate Change adherents even more of which to try to affect our political process. Newspaper filler? I generally read Tim Steller's columns, don't always agree, but he erred on the side of caution with this piece.
Jim Chaffee
Downtown
