Civilization has boosted the CO2 in the atmosphere by 50%. The physics behind the greenhouse effect is not in dispute and the evidence that this has triggered warming is solid. Infrared sky measurements show the thermal radiation bounced back to the earth by the excess CO2. Warming was predicted decades ago, and has sadly come to pass. The temperature of the globe rising in lockstep with the increasing amount of CO2 is obvious. Historically, we do know that there are many triggers of climate change. Rising CO2 knob was often not how things started in ancient times, but the resultant increase in CO2 always amplified the warming once initiated. It is a myth that CO2 had no role in historic episodes of climate change and thus cannot affect it now. Climatology has identified and always respected the long list of things that affect the climate. They’ve all been looked at, and the only thing that explains the present warming is that civilization is filling the air with CO2.
Tod Lauer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.