Pence’s visit confirms that he is indeed the airhead in person that he appears to be in the media. The shutdown of all but one northerly road access To Green Valley extended a 35 minute trip to Tucson to more than 1 1/2 hours for thousands of residents, travelers and truckers—so Pence could speak and play with construction toys in a place inaccessible to the public and unsuitable for both. A photo op is a poor excuse for such an inconvenience just to stroke political egos.

Larry Klose

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

