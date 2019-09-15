Re: the September 9 article "Global warming is real, but untrue beliefs exist."
Accurate measurements of Earth’s energy budget from satellites instruments disprove Jonathan DuHamel’s conclusion. I am a retired physical scientist with experience studying these processes. Sunlight absorbed by the Earth is sufficient to support a global mean temperature of -0.7 degrees F. However, the measured global mean temperature is 58.7 degrees F. The energy needed to warm the surface is the atmospheric greenhouse effect caused by thermal heat energy radiated downward from the atmosphere.
Detailed calculations show that water vapor accounts for 50% of the thermal radiated energy and clouds an additional 25%. The remaining 25% of the terrestrial greenhouse effect is from thermal radiation by greenhouse gases. CO2 is by far the strongest contributor accounting for about 20% of the greenhouse effect. It is a chemically slow-reacting gas with an atmospheric lifetime ranging to centuries. Experts identify CO2 as the principal thermal energy control knob governing the global climate of the Earth. Ice cores show this to be the case for over 700,000 years.
Robert Curran
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.