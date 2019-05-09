This writer accuses another (me) of providing misleading statistics in the debate about measles and vaccines and offers his own to prove his point. Interestingly, our statistics come from the same source, the CDC, and from the same article.
He calls "totally misleading" my assertion that fewer than 500 Americans died annually in the decade before the vaccine came out in 1963, and counters that "in the first decade of reporting" 6,000 Americans died annually. That first decade of reporting was 1912-1922; now THAT is misleading.
The huge decline in the mortality rate of measles occurred pre-vaccine and is a clear function of improved nutrition, hygiene and living conditions, and the discrepancy in our statistical assertions merely a lack of reading comprehension.
As a comparison, we lose more Americans to gun violence in A WEEK than we would if we had no measles vaccine.
RICHARD PEDDY
East side
