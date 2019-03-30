The Golan Heights was captured from Syria, in the Six-Day War in 1967. President Trump wants to recognize this illegally annexed territory as sovereign to Israel, rejecting fifty years of United States policy. Although Israel has the right to defend itself against foreign interference and invasion, this land is a disputed area. To recognize it, as sovereign to Israel, is a dangerous precedent. The Golan is strategically located because of its elevation; Syria was able to attack Israel at any time. The region is fertile, and has religious significance as well as access to valuable water. However; recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan, would justify illegal annexations of land by the USSR (Crimea) and China (Islands). No other country recognizes Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. This ploy by President Trump seems a political in nature; Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a difficult re-election, and stands accused of corruption. The United States must to do the right thing, or risk being on the wrong side of history.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.