I share in President Trump's view regarding wasteful spending of US taxpayer dollars in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. But, I do not believe cutting off all spending in these countries are in the best interest of the United States. The countries should be given the option to allow us to see the monies are invested, wisely. One possible solution is to take one-half of their budgets, and invest in our military to take out the drug cartels which are at the root of mass migration. We could reassign most of our troops that are currently fighting an endless war in the Middle East. US troops could relieve the people of a real problem in Central America, and become liberators once more. In the future, these countries might become trading partners of the United States, and will no longer require financial aid.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.