Re: the April 2 letter "Trump was elected by a minority."
While I share the letter writer’s despair at the election of Donald Trump, the allegations in his letter are not accurate. First, we do not live in a simple “democracy” where the majority rules in every case. By design, our government is a “democratic republic,” where citizens by majority vote for representatives who presumably (but not necessarily) carry out the will of most voters. The Electoral College is an extension of this concept, providing some protection for states with small populations not to be taken advantage of by those with large populations.
Secondly, the writer incorrectly states that Trump’s electoral margin was merely 2.09%. In fact, according to the electoral votes cited, Trump’s margin was 14.5% of the electoral vote. Clinton’s winning margin of the popular vote was only 2.1%. Donald Trump effectively and legally navigated through the electoral process to be elected. Period.
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
