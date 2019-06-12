Re: the June 8 letter "UK citizens should show their thanks."
The writer has chosen to miss the point of the UK protests. The British demonstrators were clearly protesting the man – Donald Trump – and not the country which he is supposed to represent. And therein lies the problem with our current president. By his actions and demeanor he sullies the international good reputation and respect hard-won by our previous generations before he was even born. The formal ceremonies and official events clearly demonstrated the appreciation France and the UK have for US involvement during WWII. But Donald Trump can lay no personal claim to this gratitude and respect.
Charles Nelson
Sahuarita
