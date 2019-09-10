I applaud Walmart's decision to halt the sale of handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, but I feel that it is an inadequate way to halt the rash of gun violence throughout the United States. To me, there is only one way to have a real way to reduce mass shootings, and that is to hold retailers financially responsible to surviving family members for selling weapons or ammunition to anyone who does not pass a background check, and later commits a murder. Taking money out of a person's wallet is a great motivational tool.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.