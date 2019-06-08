Re: the June 5 letter "Willing to pay tariffs."
In response the letter writer I make two points. 1. "...but there's no excuse for Mexico's dumping its and Central American non-achievers into the U.S." How does he know they are "non-achievers?" How does anyone know what a human being can achieve, when given a chance? His ancestors were probably considered "non-achievers," when they came to the U.S. 2. He is more than willing to pay a little more, "I'll pay the tariffs if I have to." He lists his area of town as "Foothills." The writer doesn't seem to understand that the tariffs impact the lowest paid citizens of our country the most, as a front page article stated. He may be able to hunt for "substitutes," but those in the low income bracket do not have that luxury. Tariffs are an additional tax on the poor.
Carol Karpen
Midtown
