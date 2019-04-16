Re: the March 26 article "Trump won, but turmoil likely to last for a long time."
The complete Muller report should be given to Congress and the American people. (period) If it says clearly that Trump did not obstruct justice, then let us see the report. If it says that he might have, but we don’t have enough actual evidence for indictment, that is something else, isn’t it?
Even Ponnuru deplores Trump’s behavior toward our governmental justice system and toward Mueller.
Trump’s financial dishonesty will follow him, his breaking of rules (including his family), his ineptness in being president by making improper appointments, by NOT guiding the nation with foresight, not being a symbol of honesty and integrity, these things must be identified clearly and decried loudly.
Some people think if you speak up about these things, you are being hateful and destructive.
Well, no, if you don’t notice them and/or don’t speak up, you are accepting the cheating, dishonesty, disrespect and undermining of our country and government.
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
