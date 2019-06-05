Everyone. Every American citizen. Everyone!!, should read the Mueller Report. It's easy to download on the internet. Easy to read, but can get a bit boring and repetitive but it paints a picture that is not good. We have been duped my friends. Russians interfered with the 2016 Elections, that has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. They manipulated Social Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) with false claims regarding political candidates, They influenced our voting public with "Fake News" and unfortunately some of our so-called media types relayed this misinformation to our public on national television. President Trump is in office today because of this gross dereliction of professional duty. Trump won. And now we are faced with a Presidency based on Policy via Twitter. I wonder if he writes ALL those Twits or is someone else doing them for him. It's time to begin Impeachment Inquiries.
Bill Baker
Midtown
