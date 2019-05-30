These days, we are constantly reminded that integrity, truthfulness, and decorum in the presidency are not mandatory. Repeated claims of "transparency" are especially hollow when considering the overwhelming efforts to block access to the very documentation and witnesses that "should" prove innocence. Why all of the subterfuge? Shouldn't more than 10,000 public lies/untruths and the proliferation of “shady” dealings invite scrutiny in a society where integrity and truthfulness are supposed to be valued? Or has it gotten to the point where integrity and truthfulness are no longer valued, and where ignoring the rule of law is promoted as a valid “entitlement” of being president? GOP declarations that the president "has done nothing wrong" are both hollow and dubious because they deny the preponderance of available documented evidence that details otherwise. Efforts to obstruct then demonize/criminalize patriots who investigated the actions of foreign adversaries interfering in our elections is also cause for concern as willful ignorance/cognitive dissonance may actually have been the end result sought by Putin.
David Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.