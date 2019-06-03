Immediately, after the release of the Mueller Report, I read it, cover to cover. (Easy internet download)
I suggest that all thoughtful and open minded people read it.
It makes perfectly clear how the Russians may have impacted the election. And, how they are prepared for the next.
And, it does not exonerate the President for his involvement in an attempt to cover up efforts to determine how that happened. The evidence is clear that he did.
Carl Bosse
Green Valley
