I understand editor Jill Jorden Spitz's need to respond to a "vulgarity" included in the Feb 10 Non Sequitur. However, dropping the strip altogether is a huge overreaction, while a simple one month suspension, at most, would do. Spitz characterizes her response as punishment for Wiley Miller's submission of content "he well knew no legitimate newspaper would print."
My question is, who does she think that she is punishing, Wiley or Star readership? Non Sequitur "consistently ranks as one of our most popular" comics. Perhaps subscribers deserve a vote. "Legitimate newspapers" have printed it and will, in fact, continue to do so. Star readers deserve no less than the choice to either read or skip any particular article or feature.
Wiley admits that he screwed up, apologized and vows that it won't happen again. The crime here being a word, not idea.
Spitz's overreaction ends up censoring ideas over an isolated instance of a common vulgar word. Readership is not served by PC police protecting either liberal or conservative snowflakes.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.