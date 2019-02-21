Senators Sinema and McSally and Representative O’Halleran know that there is no national emergency at our wonderful border! Here are National Emergencies in America right now...
*The people in Flint still do not have clean water!!!!!
*Brave Veterans cannot get mental or high quality efficient healthcare.
*Big pharma has priced prescriptions out of reach of average Americans!
*Infrastructure is crumbling!
Our allies don’t trust us
*Russia, China,Iran and others are continuing to hack our electronic infrastructure. Imagine if they were successful in shutting down our electrical system in the hottest part of the summer. Thousands would die!!! And yet our President has cut departments that work on cyber security.
And the number one National Emergency.....
*Citizens cannot trust the election systems in their states.
* The Senate is not fulfilling it's duty to act as the 3rd, co-equal branch of government!
I urge them to tackle real problems and move on from the ridiculous Berlin-style wall.
Ann Richards
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.