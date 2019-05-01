Re: the April 24 letter "Some truths about measles, vaccines."
The writer claimed that before the vaccine was introduced, less than 500 Americans died annually. This is totally misleading. From the World Health Organization website:
"Measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus. Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every 2–3 years and measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.”
From the CDC: prior to vaccines, “In the US: In the first decade of reporting, an average of 6,000 measles-related deaths were reported each year.”
Unfortunately, misleading information about measles and vaccines is causing a new epidemic.
Marc Goldfeder
Foothills
