Have we already accepted an authoritarian form of government? Our president really admires and complements authoritarian leaders. The president does not consult with his own leadership and avoids security briefings meant for the security of our nation. He does not fill vacancies necessary for a smooth running of government. He is isolating America from its allies, and picking fights with our trading partners.
He does not talk of human rights and values but of actions based on money. He denigrates our justice system and intelligence agencies. We have a fear filled and do-nothing Congress despite their talk. These are all elements of an authoritarian democracy. How long will we, citizens of this great country, accept this current authoritarian form of government for our USA?
John Seck
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.