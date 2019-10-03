There are lots of good reasons to impeach Donald Trump. So far the Democratic Party has not offered one. Topping the list is Trump’s belief human-caused global warming - a potentially existential threat to this country and human civilization - is a hoax. The actions Trump has taken to enshrine his ignorance in public policy are in themselves grounds for impeachment.
In contrast, when it comes to exposing the misdeeds of the Biden family, Trump appears to be well informed. All he (or his lawyers) had to do was read the New York Times and Reuters. When a son profits from his father’s midwifing a change in a foreign government or flies to China with his father on Air Force 2 to conclude a business deal, who can possibly conclude there is “no evidence of wrong-doing”?
For Trump’s impeachment to stand a chance, it will be necessary to clean house in BOTH political parties.
Steven Lesh
East side
