There are several reasons why America has entered into many lopsided trade agreements with other countries, giving them the better end of the deal. The reasons range from bad negotiating, to the belief that American was so wealthy that we could be generous, to geopolitical reasons. After World War II, we negotiated trade agreements with Western European countries that benefited them. That was done to bolster their economies against the Soviet Union, The Soviet Union exists no more and those agreements are outdated. We negotiated trade agreements with China over the last 35 years that benefited them more than us. The reasoning behind that was to encourage capitalism and end their communist regime. The latter never happened. We did NAFTA with Mexico and Canada in order to help improve their economies, especially Mexico. The hope was to improve their economy so as to stop the flow of illegal immigrants coming here. That has only partially worked. These older trade agreements need renegotiating in order to be more equatable to America,
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.